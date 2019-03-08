Otterettes make winning start to new life in Devon League Premier Division

Goal! Archant

Ottery St Mary made a superb start to life in the Devon Women's Football League Premier Division as they defeated Activate 5-3 at Washbrook Meadow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louise Ilsley scored twice and the other Otterettes' goals came from Meg Williams, Hazel Tucker and Georgia Baker.

Otterettes boss Mikey Ringer said, post match: "It was a huge test for our ladies as, not only was it our first game at the higher level, but it was also against a side that had finished third in the Premier Division last year!"

He continued: "We had worked hard leading into the game on how we would approach it. I have spent a lot of the close season and last season getting to know how the Premier Division teams play and try to get our players to believe that they can compete at the higher level.

"We added some additional players which, of course, brings its own headaches with regard to team selection.

"As for the game with Activate, it was a physical battle of complete football. It's not our style to play 'kick-and-rush', which seems to be a style adopted by a lot of teams. Not for us though; we like to get the ball down, and, for long periods of the contest with Activate we did just and we got our just rewards.

"Look, it's only the first game and, of course, there's a lot of games to play in the season ahead, but, one game in, we have to be delighted - as I am - with the start. We clearly have some shining talent in the Ottery team."

The Ottery men's team head for Bere Alston tomorrow (Saturday) in good spirits after landing their first win of the new Devon league South & West season last Saturday, a 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle FITC (Football in the Community).

The Ottery goals were scored by Jordan Wilkinson and Sam Pyne.

Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: "To be honest we have played better than that this season and got nothing out of a game. To win with a clean sheet is, of course, very satisfying and, having got a 2-0 win under our belts I'd like to think it will give the players greater confidence going forward."

Wilkinson, a regular for the Otters last season, is also signed on for Macron Devon & Exeter League Cranbrook. His appearance for the Otters was something of a surprise for the Washbrook Meadow faithful, but the Ottery boss said: "Jordan has now committed to us for the season and that is great news. We are certainly a better team when he is in it!!"

Bere Alston have won two of their six matches so far this season, beating the Argyle FITC team 2-1 on the opening day and since then their only other win was a 1-0 home success over Paignton Villa.

Bere Alson have played five home and one away in their first six league outings. They drew 3-3 at Lakeside and lost 3-1 at home to Paignton Saints last Saturday. Their other two home games have been a 7-1 reversal at the hands of Watcombe Wanderers and a 3-0 defeat to Plympton Athletic.