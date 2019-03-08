Advanced search

Otterettes net big cup win

PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 18 October 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary ladies were emphatic 10-3 winners when they entertained Exeter University in a Westward Developments Women's Devon Senior Cup tie.

Meg Williams led the scoring honours with five of the goals and there was also a hat-trick from Louise Ilsley.

Hazel Tucker and Kathryn Brown also scored for the Otterettes, who reached the semi-finals of this competition last year before being edged out by Buckland Athletic who were then beaten by the odd goal in five by Plymouth Argyle ladies.

The Otterettes are next in league action next weekend (Sunday, October 27) when they once again lock horns with the University, this time in a league encounter at Washbrook Meadow (2pm).

Devon Women's League Premier Division table

P W D L F A Pts

Budleigh Salterton 2 2 0 0 7 2 6

Buckland Athletic 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Lakeside 1 1 0 0 7 1 3

OTTERY ST MARY 1 1 0 0 5 3 3

Halwill 2 1 0 1 4 6 3

University of Exeter 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Signal Box 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Activate 3 0 0 3 4 10 0

Shaldon Villa 1 0 0 1 1 7 0

