Otterettes off to Budleigh Salterton for a 'Super Sunday' match

PUBLISHED: 10:47 26 April 2019

Ottery St Mary ladies are in away – albeit local – action on Sunday when they are taking part in a very special game.

The Otterettes are off to Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton to play in a testimonial match for Budleigh goalkeeper Kath Binmore.

The long-serving Robinette is hanging up her goalkeeping gloves – and football boost – and the game is also raising funds for Cancer Research.

The Greenway Lane kick-off is 2pm and there will be hot food available and the Budleigh clubhouse will be open from 12.30pm, with hits big screen TV and bar.

