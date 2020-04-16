Advanced search

Otterettes player profile – Georgia Chapman

PUBLISHED: 12:13 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 16 April 2020

Football generic picture

Football generic picture

Archant

Continuing the ‘player profile’ and the spotlight now falls on the Otterettes’ captain, Georgia Chapman.

Otterettes manager Mikey Ringer says: “Georgia is certainly one of our most experienced players. She held that status when we reformed the Otterettes in 2016, coming to us having played at Feniton and Tedburn as well as a number of other cubs.

She grew up ‘kicking a ball about’ with the boys at school. There’s no doubting her leadership qualities and she is a natual born leader on and off the pitch. Indeed, to many of the team she is the ‘big sister’ and she is most definitely one of those who ‘leads by example’. She has a sweet left foot and certainly can lay claim to having a Rolls Royce standard football engine! A year ago Georgia became the first of our players to bring a future Otterette into the world when she and her husband Pete celebrated the arrival of Lottie. Indeed, to underline her devotion to the cause, Georgia came straight from the birth to see the girls clinch promotion at the end of season. She has spent much of the past eight months working so hard to get back to fitness and make no mistake – Georgia will be one to watch come the new season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most Read

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon Virtual Football league latest – Otters edged out by Robins / Beer win well at Feniton / Tipton triumph

Football on pitch

Otterettes player profile – Georgia Chapman

Football generic picture

Ottery St Mary versus Whimple - a trip down memory lane to 2008

P2705-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler - Unknown.. photo Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appeal launched following equipment shortage

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24