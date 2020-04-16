Otterettes player profile – Georgia Chapman

Continuing the ‘player profile’ and the spotlight now falls on the Otterettes’ captain, Georgia Chapman.

Otterettes manager Mikey Ringer says: “Georgia is certainly one of our most experienced players. She held that status when we reformed the Otterettes in 2016, coming to us having played at Feniton and Tedburn as well as a number of other cubs.

She grew up ‘kicking a ball about’ with the boys at school. There’s no doubting her leadership qualities and she is a natual born leader on and off the pitch. Indeed, to many of the team she is the ‘big sister’ and she is most definitely one of those who ‘leads by example’. She has a sweet left foot and certainly can lay claim to having a Rolls Royce standard football engine! A year ago Georgia became the first of our players to bring a future Otterette into the world when she and her husband Pete celebrated the arrival of Lottie. Indeed, to underline her devotion to the cause, Georgia came straight from the birth to see the girls clinch promotion at the end of season. She has spent much of the past eight months working so hard to get back to fitness and make no mistake – Georgia will be one to watch come the new season.