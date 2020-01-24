Otterettes set for big Sunday home cup tie

It's a big weekend for Ottery St Mary Football Club with both the two men's teams in action tomorrow (Saturday) and then, 24 hours later, the Ottery ladies entertain Buckland in a Devon Cup semi-final meeting.

Saturday's action for the first team will be their first under the management of club chairman Mikey Ringer, who is overseeing the men's team until a new manager can be appointed.

They entertain Bere Alston in a Scott Richards Devon League South & West meeting that kicks-off at Washbrook Meadow at 3pm.

Bere Alston sit fourth bottom, two places better off than the Otters. They have been short on matches recently and have played just six in the past 16 weeks - losing five and winning one.

Mind you, in what has been a frustrating time for clubs the length and breadth of the county over the past few months, that's one more outing than the Otters over the same period!

The Ottery Development XI head for Tedburn St Mary, to contest a Macron league Division Eight game.

Then, on Sunday, the Otterettes will have home advantage after last Sunday's attempt to play the cup semi-final at Buckland fell to a waterlogged playing surface. Kick-off on Sunday is at 2pm.

So, we got hold of Ottery club chairman Mikey Ringer to ask him for his thoughts on the current situation.

Mikey said: "The last 10 days have been a bit of a whirlwind. After receiving Dave's [former manager Dave Fairweather] shock resignation - and Dave was not only the club's first team manger but also the club secretary - it's now a task for me to find suitable replacements.

"I'd like to place on record that if it wasn't for Dave and a couple of others then I doubt I'd have joined the club in the first place. The work he did and the things he achieved on and off the pitch has been exemplary and the club owe him great gratitude for his Herculean efforts."

He continued: "Going forward, the club has begun the process of advertising for someone to step into Dave's formidable boots! We have already received declaration of interest from some promising candidates. What I will say is that this decision will not be rushed. Far from it as I want to make sure that we have the right person that buys into the ethos of us being a club of evolution not revolution.

"The club is looking forward to meeting with the applicants over the coming week and a decision will be made as soon as we find the right person.

"For the immediate future I shall look after the men's first team affairs alongside my on-going work with the ladies' team."

As for the game against Bere Alston, Mikey says: "The team trained well in midweek and, given the work they put in, it may be a tough task deciding on who starts and who doesn't."

With regard to the Otterettes, Mikey says: "It's been so frustrating this start-stop season to date owing to the wet weather. Last Sunday's postponement means we now get the chance to host the semi-final and I know our team are all fired up to put right the wrongs of last season's semi- final defeat to the same opposition!"

● The Otterettes will wear a new kit for their cup semi-final after they landed some superb sponsorship from Otter Totts and OSM Consultants.

The news of the ladies' sponsorship comes quickly after the Ottery U9s got similar backing for their kit from local businesses C M Hill Construction and South West Concrete Pumping.