Otters all set for first of ‘four cup finals’

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1481. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary play the first of what manager Dave Fairweather describes as ‘four cup finals’, when they entertain Lympstone at Washbrook Meadow tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Otters were without a game last week, but their Macron League Division Three title hopes were boosted by a 3-0 defeat for Winchester, while Lympstone warmed up for the game tomorrow with an 8-0 win at North Tawton.

It all means that, with University also in the ‘title race’ – and being afforded the luxury of an ‘Easter break’ before they come back to play six games in 12 days between April 29 and May 11 – the Otters, to be absolutely sure of claiming the top honour, need to win three of their last four [they meet both Lympstone and Winchester home and away]. However, with Winchester and Lympstone also playing each other, it is highly likely that simply winning this meeting with the Lympets and then next Saturday’s visit to Winchester will suffice!

Fairweather says: “There’s no escaping the importance of this game with Lympstone. However, my job is to try and deflect any ‘pressure’ and I shall be telling the lads that, as long as they do the things we know we are good at and keep to our game plan, not allowing themselves to get drawn into anything other than that, then we will get our just rewards.”

He continued: “It’s good results back in August and September that enable you to reach the business end of the campaign with a real chance of winning things and that’s where we are now.

“That said, having got this close, it is so important that we recognise the need to stay focused on our jobs to make sure that all we have worked for earlier in the season is not now ‘thrown away’.”

The Otters are without unavailable duo Dan Jewell and Dave Weeks, but such is the strength of the Otters squad that Fairweather still has the luxury of 20 to choose from.

The Otters chief says: “I know the lads are all champing at the bit to be part of Saturday’s game and I am confident that whoever we go with, they will do the job we ask of them and, hopefully, that will lead us to the outcome we desire.”