Otters all set for Saturday's visit of Plymouth Argyle (FITC)

Ottery St Mary were edged out by unbeaten visiting Tavistock Association, losing to the second team of a Western League outfit by the smallest of margins, the games only goal coming in the 85th minute.

Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: "It's a game we really could have taken something from and I don't think there would have been too many complaints from Tavvy had we got something for our contribution to a decent contest."

He continued: "Dan Jewell was one of, if not the, best player on the pitch. He has been exceptional for us this season and really looked the part on Saturday."

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Otters are again in home action when they entertain the Plymouth Argyle Football In The Community (FITC) side (3pm).

The Ottery boss says: "I suspect they will be a young team, probably compromising of lads who are not quite up to the Academy standard, but, like Tavistock, I expect them, to be a useful side and one we need to respect, but certainly not fear."

He continued: "We are without Dan [Jewel] and he will be a massive miss, but as I have always said, someone's absence offers an opportunity to someone else to come in and do a job and hopefully put in a shift that makes the difference.

"All I can ask of the lads is that they collectively put in an honest shift and, if we all do that each matchday then eventually the tide will turn and we will get the sort of results we deserve. Last Saturday showed we really are not that far away and we are still in the 'bedding in' period of life in this new league."

In other Ottery news, talented defender Tom Badcott has left the club and made the move to Macron Devon & Exeter League side Feniton.

Ottery boss Dave Fairweather says: "It's disappointing to lose a play of Tom's calibre. He knows he will always be welcomed back should he decide he wants once again to be an Otter."

On the wider issue of recruitment, Fairwewather says: "It's tough recruting new players as we are still bedding down into the new league and I do think there are players out there who may be looking at the fledgling table and thinking we are in for a season of trouble and strife, but that is certainly not how I see it! Indeed, I see this season as one of genuine challenge that players who have ambition and want to be part of a forward looking club, would want to be part of. Ideally I woudl like to bring in a couple of new players and work is on-going towards that end."