Otters beaten at Roselands as poor run of away form continues

PUBLISHED: 19:27 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 08 November 2019

Ottery St Mary suffered a 3-0 defeat on their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West visit to Roselands.

Despite all the rain leading to all but one of the local Macron Devon & Exeter League scheduled matches being called off - the only game to survive locally in the league was at Cloakham Lawns, Axminster where Millwey Rise play, the Otters' game was never in doubt as their hosts, play on an artificial surface.

Much of the contest in South Devon was played in heavy rain which certainly made life tough for both sets of players.

Just one goal separated the sides art the interval with the one goal coming from a long ball down the middle that was latched onto by a hoe striker who then clinically finished, giving Otters glovesman Jamie Evans no chance.

The home side sealed the points with two further late goals. Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: "We gave as good as we got for long periods. However once again it's a case of fine margins. They [Roselands] were clinical in their finishing and they also did not make the individual mistakes that we made which certainly helped the home side in terms of their three goals."

It's not all doom and gloom, something the Ottery boss alluded to when he said: "I cannot fault the players for their effort. It's just that we are coming up against teams that are far more street-wise than us at this level. What we really need to is to recruit a couple of players to help knit us together. Recruitment is not easy for any prospective player is obviously going to look our league position and may fancy they don't want to join what some would perceive as a campaign of struggle.

"That said, I do feel we are an attractive proposition for any prospective players. We are a progressive club and we don't like the position we currently find ourselves in. What's more we have a steely determination to dig ourselves out of this situation and look to move forward."

This Saturday (November 9) the Otters are set to entertain Waldon Athletic at Washbrook Meadow (3pm). However, with another forecast of further rain the game has to be in some doubt given the amount of rain we have seen of late!

Fairweather says: "Without wanting to sound like a scratched CD, I'll say again that we really are not that far off the teams we meet at this level. However, we do recognise that we need to work hard and if we do that, and all stick together, then we will turn things round."

The Ottery Development XI will also have one eye on the forecast; they are set to travel to Tedburn St Mary for a Macron League Division Eight game (2.15pm,).

There's Sunday action for the Ottery ladies who visit Buckland Athletic while back at Washbrook Meadow, the Ottery U18s have a home league meeting with Twyford Spartans (2pm).

