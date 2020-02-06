Otters boss speaks about the Buckland defeat and looks ahead to the visit of Kingsteignton Athletic

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7537. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary made table-topping Buckland Athletic work hard for what was eventually a 2-0 win at Washbrook Meadow.

Injury and suspension had robbed team manager Mikey Ringer of a number of players and so opportunities were handed out to more of the club's youngsters and, once again, they certainly let no one down.

Speaking a couple of days after the game, the Otters' boss said: "Given that they [Buckland] have been scoring goals for fun this season and we were without some 'first choice' players, I felt the team did very well.

"The game plan against Buckland was to look to combat their strengths while giving licence to our lads to show their ability and perform without restrictions."

He continued: "To give our visitors due credit, they played the sort of football you'd expect from a table-topping and confident outfit.

"But the fact that we stuck with it and made them work very hard for their goals speaks volumes for how much we put into the game."

Ringer had words of praise for one of the younger Ottery players.

He said: "Young Callum Crow might be just 17, but he showed, once again, that he is more than capable of putting a shift in at this level.

"OK, he's not the finished article - yet - but he has a wonderful engine and can forge himself a good future at first team level."

Ringer also spoke in glowing terms of the Ottery defensive pairing of whom he said: "The centre back partnership of James [Gosney] and club captain Curt [Winchombe] gives us such an honest and solid foundation.

"That said, I am not happy singling out individual players as I passionately believe in the team ethos of this sport and there's no doubt in my book that it is always the 'unsung' hero's who are the 'real' stars of any team."

On Saturday, Ottery have a task that is set to be every bit as tough as that they faced last weekend, for Kingsteignton Athletic are at Washbrook Meadow (3pm) for a league game.

Ringer says: "When we met them the first time this season we travelled to Kingsteignton with just 10 fit players, but we gave a good account of ourselves and it was there that we scored what was our first ever goal in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League."

He continued: "The fact that only three players who turned out for us that day in South Devon will be involved tomorrow suggest that they [Kingsteignton] may well find us a very different proposition."