Advanced search

Otters end month as table-topping team after midweek home win

PUBLISHED: 13:18 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 01 October 2020

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Archant

Ottery St Mary completed a busy September with a 4-0 Wednesday night success over Kingsteignton in a game played under the Washbrook Meadow floodlights.

It’s testimony to the talent in the squad that Otters’ boss Billy Rouse has put together that they have reached the end of the first month of the campaign sitting top of the table – this after seven games in 25 days!

Pete Grover continued his rich vein of form and opened the scoring in the very first minute with a great finish after linking well with Liam Carey.

The lead was doubled when, after more pressure, a set-piece delivery by player-boss Billy Rouse was met by skipper Teirnan West who saw his initial effort blocked, but he reacted ahead of anyone else, to tuck the ball home.

There was an element of good fortune about the third goal, scored by Daniel Gills with his shot finding the net after being ‘fumbled’ by the visiting glovesman.

That left the Otters leading 3-0 at the break and, early in the second half it was 4-0 with Rouse again responsible for an assist, this time his free-kick being turned home by Grover, netting his sixth goal of the season in the process!

Liam Carey was unfortunate not to be on the scoresheet as he spurned a couple chances, but he was a constant thorn in the Kingsteignton side on his return from holiday.

Ottery boss Billy Rouse said: “We produced our best football of the season in the first half of this game.

“We were dominant and played some real scintillating stuff.

“If it wasn’t for some great goalkeeping and some ‘ordinary’, not to say ‘slack’ finishing, the score line would surely have been greater.

“Credit must go to Kingsteignton for they never gave in and finished the game strongly, “I’m sure they’ll make it difficult for some sides this season.”

The win means that Ottery stay top of the Scott Richards Solictors Devon League South & West table.

What’s more, the points tally as the team prepare for the start of a busy October – they travel to Totnes & Dartington on Saturday – this season’s Ottery team has already passed the total number of points last season’s Otters banked from an entire campaign!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters end month as table-topping team after midweek home win

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Vikings’ net after 10 seconds in midweek defeat to Torridgeside

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

Sidmouth runners enjoy the 2020 Exmouth 10k - a race reduced in number size owing to Coivd-19

Sidmouth Running Club members Terry Bewes (left) Adrain Horne (centre) and David Welsh (right) after the Bradleys Exmouth 10k.Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth Captains Away Day success for Brian Margison and Paul Blay

The winners of the Sidmouth Golf Club captains Away Day meeting, held at Dainton. Brian Margison (left) and Paul Blay with their winnings. Picture; HUGH DORLIAC

Tipton St John all set for opening league game

Football on pitch