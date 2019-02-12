Otters face busy weekend with league and cup commitments

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000892. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary responded in the best way possible to having their 12-match winning run ended by claiming two victories in four days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000948. Picture: Terry Ife Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000948. Picture: Terry Ife

The Otters followed up a Saturday 4-3 win at Budleigh Salterton Reserves (read a match report inside on page 46) in a Macron League Division Three meeting with a 3-1 home win over Axmouth United under the Washbrook Meadow floodlights on Tuesday night.

The cup tie success saw the Otters defeat Axmouth for the third time this season and came about thanks to goals from Tristan Courtney, Curtis Winchcombe and leading scorer Corey Ringer.

A delighted Ottery boss, Dave Fairweather, said: “Last Saturday at Budleigh, the lads were, to use a single word, superb.

“The first half display was as good as anything we have produced this season and arguably for many a season.

“It was the perfect response to having our winning league game run ended seven days before at Beer.”

He continued: “After the win at Budleigh we decided to look to use the wider squad for the midweek cup tie and it worked very well for us. Again I felt we played OK and, while it was not our best display of the season it was one of those performances that ‘got the job done’.”

Fairweather was particularly pleased with the goal scoring contribution of Tristan Courtney.

The Ottery boss said: “Tristan [Courtney] epitomises what we are about.

“He has been a great squad member and waited patiently for an opportunity.

“He got that as a sub at Budleigh when he scored the winner and, making a start on Tuesday night, he scored again and I was so pleased for him.”

He continued: “If we are to succeed long term with our plans then we need to be able to trust the wider squad and that’s what we are going to be putting into practice in the coming weeks.”

The Otters are busy this weekend with two games. Tomorrow (Saturday) they host Tedburn St Mary in a league game before, 24 hours later, they head for Macron League Premier Division strugglers Seaton Town to contest a Morrison Bell Cup tie.

Fairweather says: “These two games are of equal importance. We need to keep winning our league games to ensure we are in the top three at the season’s end and I am also keen for us to enjoy good long cup runs.

“We will again be using the wider squad and it is my intention to use 14 players on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.”

Sunday is a busy day for Ottery Football Club as, in addition to the men’s first team travelling to Seaton Town, the ladies are in league action away at Plainmoor.

Last Sunday the Otterettes were 5-3 winners against Cullompton Rangers thanks to yet another hat-trick for Meg Williams and a brace of goals from Kathryn Brown.

The Ottery Under-18s are also in action this Sunday (March 3).

In their case they are playing are away at Okehampton Argyle.