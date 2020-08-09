Otters face seven games in first 25 days of new league season

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary will travel a total of 1,228 miles in pursuit of Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & Westy points in the comings season.

Of their 15 away matches, the shortest round-trip the Otters will make is the 52-mile round-trip to Kingsteignton Athletic, a journey they make ion the very first day of the new season, Saturday, September 5.

The longest round-trip for the Otters is the one to Bere Alston United and that is one of 123 miles, a journey the Otters also make early in the season, travelling to South Devon on Saturday, September 19.

In terms of month-by-month and away games; September starts with two trips, visiting Kingsteignton (52) and Bere Alston 123) with the total miles travelled set to be 175 miles.

In October there are three trips with a total of 267 miles to be covered to take on Totnes & Dartiington (81), Lakeside Athletic (112) and Rosleands (73).

November will see the Otters visit Plympton Athletic (101) and Buckland Athletic (57) journeying some 158 miles and, in December, there are trips to Watcombe Wanderers (61) and Waldon Athletic (65) with the miles to be covered being 127.

The first month of 2021 sees the Otters in action at Paignton Saints (70) and PAFC FITC Development (112), a totla of 182 miles to be travelled in January, and, in February, its trips to Paignton Villa (73) and Plymstock United (111), for a total travel of 184 miles.

The final month of the league campaign is currently shown as being March – though cancellations owing to weather – and possible more issues with the Coronavirus pandemic may well see the season run into April. However, as things stand, the Otters visit Newton Abbot Spurs (56) and Okehampton Argyle (78) in March for a total travel of 134 miles.

Ottery St Mary fixtures in the 2020/21 Scott Richards Solicitors South & West Division

Sep 5 Kingsteignton (a)

Sep 9 WATCOMBE WANDERERS (H)

Sep 12 WALDON ATHLETIC (H)

Sep 16 OKEHAMPTON ARGYLE (H)

Sep 19 Bere Alston United (a)

Sep 26 PAFC FITC DEVELOPMENT (H)

Sep 30 KINGSEIGNTON ATHLETIC (H)

Oct 3 Totnes & Dartington (A)

Oct 10 PAIGNTON VILLA (H)

Oct 17 Lakeside Athletic (a)

Oct 24 PAIGNTON SAINTS (H)

Oct 31 Roselands (a)

Nov 7 PLYMSTOCK UNITED (H)

Nov 14 Plympton Athletic (a)

Nov 21 BUCKLAND ATHLETIC (H)

Nov 28 Buckland Athletic (a)

Dec 5 Watcombe Wanderers (a)

Dec 12 NEWTON ABBOT SPURS (H)

Dec 19 Waldon Athletic (a)

Jan 2 Paignton Saints (a)

Jan 9 BERE ALSTON UNITED (H)

Jan 16 PAFC FITC Development (a)

Jan 23 TONTNES & DARTINGTON (h)

Jan 30 PLYMPTON ATHLETIC (H)

Feb 6 LAKESIDE (H)

Feb 13 Paignton Villa (A)

Feb 20 ROSELANDS (H)

Feb 27 Plymstock United (a)

Mar 13 Newton Abbot Spurs (A)

Mar 20 Okehampton Argyle (a)