Otters face trip to Seaton Town in Morrison Bell Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:45 24 January 2019

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7832. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary now know who they will face in the three East Devon cup competitions after the draws were made earlier this week.

In the Morrison Bell Cup, the Otters are involved in the one first round tie when they will travel to Macron League top flight side Seaton Town.

If the Otters can win that one then, in the quarter-finals, they will host Feniton.

The full draw is: Round One (tie to be played before the end of February); Seaton Town versus Ottery St Mary; Round Two (ties to be played before the end of March) Budleigh Salterton v Upottery; Cronies v Newtown; Seaton Town or Ottery St Mary v Feniton and Sidmouth Town v Lyme Regis.

In the Grandisson Cup, the Otters have been drawn at home to Axmouth United in round one and, if successful, will then entertain Feniton Reserves in the quarter-finals.

In the Grandisson Cup, East Budleigh have a bye in round one and, in the quarter-finals, will travel to either Chard Town Reserves or Kentisbeare.

The full draw is: (ties to be played before the end of February); Round One, Chard Town Reserves v Kentisbeare; Ottery St Mary v Axmouth United and Upottery v Braveheart. Quarter-finals (to be played by the end of March); Chard Town Res or Kentisbeare v East Budleigh; Ottery St Mary or Axmouth Utd v Feniton Res; Sidmouth Town Res v Bradninch Town and Tipton St John v Upottery or Bravehearts

In the Golesworthy Cup, Ottery St Mary entertain Awliscombe in one of four first round ties.

If the Otters see off the Awls then, in the quarter-finals, they will host Sidmouth Town thirds.

The full draw is: Round One (ties to be be played before the end of February): Bravehearts v Broadclyst; East Budleigh Reserves v Topsham Town Reserves, Ottery St Mary v Awliscombe and Upottery v Dunkeswell Rovers.

Quarter-finals (to be completed by the end of March): Bravehearts or Broadclyst v Kentisbeare; East Budleigh Res or Topsham Res v Seaton Town Res; Ottery St Mary or Awliscombe United v Sidmouth Town 3rds; Upottery Res or Dunkeswell Rovers v Bradninch Villa.

Otters face trip to Seaton Town in Morrison Bell Cup

