Otters in cup action at Newton Abbot Spurs

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8470. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary are in McDonalds League Cup action tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Newton Abbot Spurs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Otters have already met Spurs this season - the pair shared four goals at Washbrook Meadow last moth and the two teams meet again next Saturday (September 28) when they will contest another league encounter.

It's three successive away games now for the Otters with Dave Fairweather and his team following the successive visits to Newton Abbot with a league game at Totnes & Dartington on Saturday, October 5.

Indeed, the Ottery faithful will not get to see their team in home action until October 26 when they are set to entertain Paignton Saints.

In terms of tomorrow's game at Newton Abbot Spurs, the two teams are both in the bottom three of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West table with the South Devon side sitting rock bottom while the Otters are just two places better off!

The Otterettes are back in home action this Sunday (September 22) when they entertain Axminster Town Ladies in a friendly game that has been hastily arranged as neither team has league action.

The Otterettes sit second in the fledgling Devon Women's League Premier Division table after winning their opening game against Activate 5-3.

Axminster Town have also played one game so far in their Division One campaign and that saw them beaten 5-2 at home by Exeter City ladies last Sunday.

Last weekend was a busy one for the Ottery St Mary youth teams with wins for many of the teams in action. In terms of the older youth teams, the Under-12s won 8-5 at Culm Valley, the Under-13 Flames were edged out by the odd goal in nine at home to West Exe and the Under-15s won 8-2 away at Pro Direct Academy .

The Under-14s also won - they made a flying start to their new season and you can read a report on their match inside on page 47.

The 'good feel factor' with Ottery youth teams continued on Sunday as the Under-13s made the long trip to Bideford where they were in County Cup action.

It turned out to be a fabulous afternoon for the young Otters who turned round a 3-1 half-time deficit to bag a place in the next round of the competition with a 5-3 win!

The Ottery Under-13 girls were also in action; they travelled to South Devon where they faced a very strong Torquay United side who edged them out by the odd goal in seven!

One thing that does seem apparent at Washbrook meadow and that is that youth football, for boys and girls' is very much alive and kicking'.

If you are new to the area and would like to see your child or children playing football why not take a walk down to Washbrook Meadow - they will be delighted top welcome you!