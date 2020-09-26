Otters in home action / Sidmouth Town Reserves entertain Feniton - todays local football

Today (Saturday) sees all four Sidmouth Town teams in action.

The Town first team, who moved up to ninth in the South West Peninsula League Premier East table with a 3-1 Manstone Lane win over Axminster Town, are away at Brixham.

Sidmouth Town Reserves are in Joma Devon and Exeter League Premier East action, have home advantage for a meeting with Feniton.

Sidmouth III are at home to Feniton Reserves and Sidmouth fourth team are at home to Exmouth Town thirds.

In other local football today, Honiton Town are at home to Plymouth Marjon while Axminster Town are away at Torpoint Athletic.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West, table topping Ottery St Mary, entertain a Plymouth Argyle Football in the Community Development side who have lost all three games they have played this season. The Otters, with four wins and a draw, head the table by a single point. Kick-off at Washbrook Meadow is at 3pm.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, top billing in terms of East Devon action, goes to the Premier East game at Manstone Lane with Sidmouth Town Reserves hosting Feniton and there’s also top flight Joma League action at Seaton Town with Colyton providing the opposition.

In Division One East, Beer Albion Reserves host East Budleigh, Dunkeswell Rovers entertain Otterton, Exmouth Rovers are at home to Lympstone and Exmouth Spartans host Lyme Regis.

In Division Two East, Axminster Town entertain Millwey Rise, Cranbrook host Pinhoe, East Budleigh Reserves are at home to Ottery St Mary Reserves and there’s a big local derby at Acland Park with Feniton home to Sidmouth Town.

The Division Three action locally sees Farway United host AFC Exe, Upottery Reserves entertain Devon Yeoman and Offwell Rangers are at home to Cranbrook United.