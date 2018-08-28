Otters make it 10 straight wins – and there’s a real case for the defence!

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7868. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary registered a 10th successive Macron League Division Three victory as they defeated Tedburn St Mary 4-0 at Washbrook Meadow.

Leading scorer Corey Ringer scored a hat-trick and the other Otters came from Jordan Wilkinson.

The win also saw the Otters extended their leads at the top of the table to one of five points!

So, what is the current status of the Ottery 10-match winning sequence?

Jan 12 H North Tawton 4-0

Jan 5 A East Budleigh 7-1

Dec 15 H Newton St Cyres 6-1

Dec 8 H Otterton 2-0

Nov 24 H Budleigh Salterton 4-1

Nov 17 A North Tawton 10-0

Nov 10 A Newton St Cyres 7-1

Oct 27 H Clyst Valley Res 5-1

Oct 20 A Tedburn St Mary 4-3

Sep 29 A Axmouth Utd 5-1

The winning run has seen the Otters score 54 goals and conceded 9. Indeed, it is at the back where the Otters have really begun to tighten things up. In their first six games of the season they conceded 26 goals, but, in the last six, they have shipped three!

In terms of the Ottery goals – Corey Ringer tops the charts with his latest hat-trick taking him to 24 for the season – that from 19 starts. The ‘best of the rest’ is the 16 goals from Jordan Wilkinson who has also started in 19 games this season.

The game against North Tawton was effectively the first game of the second half of the Ottery Division Three season. The ultimate goal is a top three finish and with that promotion to Division Two. With that as the target they have their own fate very much in their hands for, as things stand, a look at the current table shows that only University (five points behind with two games in hand) and Lympstone (sitting ninth, but having played just nine games and so have five games in hand and are 14 points adrift of the Otters), can catch the Otters – if they keep winning!

The Macron League Division Three table after the January 12 games.

P W D L F A Pts

Ottery St Mary 14 11 0 3 61 23 33

University of Exeter 12 9 1 2 55 16 28

Sandford 16 9 0 7 66 32 27

East Budleigh 13 9 0 4 35 31 27

Newton St Cyres 14 7 3 4 36 34 24

Winchester 12 7 1 4 39 25 22

Otterton 15 7 1 7 36 28 22

Beer Albion 14 6 4 4 29 30 22

Lympstone 9 6 1 2 27 11 19

Budleigh Salterton 17 4 3 10 28 52 15

Clyst Valley 12 3 4 5 28 37 13

Axmouth United 17 3 4 10 24 62 13

Tedburn St Mary 14 3 2 9 31 50 11

North Tawton 15 1 0 14 13 77 3