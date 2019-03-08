Otters net first league win / Sidmouth beaten - Saturday football round-up

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary are celebrating their first win of the Scott Richards Devon League South & East division, beating Plymouth Argyle FITC 2-0 at Washbrook Meadow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Wilkinson and Sam Pyne, the latter a product of the Ottery Under-18 team, were the Ottery goal scorers.

In the North & East Division, Budleigh Salterton ended a Devon League North & East early season run of five straight defeats with their second success of the term, winning 5-2 at a Clyst Rovers side that is one of three teams in the division yet to register a point.

Clyst Valley have now played six games and lost the lot while Bovey Tracey Reserves and Witheridge have both lost all six of their early season outings.

Budleigh's win lifts them to 10th in the table - make sure of a copy of the Exmouth Journal (out next on Wednesday, September 11) for a match report and post match comment.

In the days other Devon League North & East matches; Alphington and Topsham Town shared six goals, Liverton United won 3-2 at Bovey Tracey Reserves, Exwick Villa beat Chudleigh 4-2, Newtown were 2-0 winners over Braunton, St Martin's beat University 4-1 at Teignmouth were 2-1 winners over Witheridge.

It was not a good day for the three East Devon-based teams that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East for they all lost!

Axminster Town went down 1-0 at Ivybridge; Honiton Town were beaten 2-0 at home by 10-man Bovey Tracey and Sidmouth Town lost 3-1 at home to table-topping and unbeaten Millbrook. Jack Hatswell scored the Town goal early in the second half.