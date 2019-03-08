Otters opening day defeat - managerial reaction

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8484. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Following Ottery St Mary's Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West opening day defeat, a 3-0 home reversal at the hands of Totnes & Dartington, we caught up with team boss Dave Fairweather.

First up, we asked what he took from the opening game.

He replied: "It was certainly a contest from which we can take plenty of positives. The biggest one being belief. I sensed before the gamer that some of the lads wondered if they were 'up to' this level of the game. However, if that was the case then post match, given what they all put in, I have no doubt they all feel differently for they showed, individually and collectively, that they are indeed worthy of this level and can more than hold their own."

He continued: "The players were clearly shattered when they trooped off at full-time and that told me they had all pout a full shift in. The opposition did not get their second goal until the final quarter of the game and I always felt we were 'in the contest' even when 2-0 down. So I came out of the opening game with lots of positive to work with."

As for what, if any, difference there was between the teams, Fairweather says: "They [Totnes and Dartington] were a little better organised with their general play."

With regard to what his side will have learnt from this first experience at this level, the Ottery boss said: "The fact that we do not need to go about our business like a bull in a china shop! Whereas previously we might have looked to kill an opposition off early, the pace is a little slower at this level and the play is more thoughtful. Patience is going to be virtue for us this season."

As to this weekend's double-header - Ottery travel to Kingsteignton on Saturday and then entertain Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves on Monday (3pm), Fairweather says: "They are both tough games, but then every game at this level is going o be like that and, p[personally, I'd not have it any other way."

Curtis Winchcombe, one of three players that had to leave the pitch during Saturday's game with injury is the only one of the trio who will not travel to South Devon. The other two, Corey Ringer and Tristan Courtney have recovered and so will be in the Otters matchday squad for both games.

Fairweather continues to seek additional recruits to add to his squad. He says: "The opening game showed us that perhaps we could so with a little more in certain departments and the search goes on for suitable players to come into the squad to give us greater depth and indeed greater choices in terms of match management as there's no doubt the game is no longer about the 11 that start, its about the wider squad and what we have ready to get into a game and change the destiny of it at various times and against different types of opposition."