Ottery St Mary player profile – Connor Swingler

Here’s Ottery chairman Mikey Ringers summary of the player.

Connor is certainly a name that is well known in the local football world, and deep in his heart is Ottery through and through, having played for the club throughout his youth.

However, as a player, when he progressed to senior football, it was very clear he was at a standard well above where Ottery St Mary Football Club were at the time and so he went off to play his football at step six with likes of Sidmouth Town and Axminster Town.

Fortunately, Connor returned to the club on a permanent basis this past season as the club moved up the football pyramid and his return was a big boost to us.

He is exceptional when given a free reign in the coveted number 10 berth and I have little doubt that his link-up with Jack Hobday and Corey Ringer will give opposition defences a serious headache or two next season.

Connor is a player I have admired for some time and I put a great deal of effort into getting him on board and now the task for us is to hang on to him as I don’t doubt there will other clubs who come ‘sniffing’ for our talented player!

He is an integral part of our future as he suits so much the style of play we want to adopt going forward. I might also add that, for a lad that is generally a quiet one, he generates lots of fun and laughter off the pitch!