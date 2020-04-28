Otters sail into KO Cup last eight / Tipton toppled / Beer through

East Devon Virtual Football League KO Cup second round results and quarter-final draw

With the East Devon Virtual Football League having just four games to go to complete its inaugural season, attention, on the latest matchday, was switched to the KO Cup which saw 16 teams battling it out for quarter-final berths.

There were two draws amongst the eight ties with Awliscombe ending all square with visiting Upottery – the sides drawing 1-1 and that was also the score at Millwey Rise where Exmouth Rovers scored late on to bag a replay.

The most emphatic winners of the round were Premier Division leaders Exmouth Town who showed Division One table-toppers Lympstone what life might be like for them next season should the Lympets, as is expected, go on and win promotion, by scoring two goals in each half to sail into the last eight. The other big round two winners were Ottery St Mary who saw off Colyton 4-2 at Washbrook Meadow. A storming first 20 minutes saw the Otters into a 4-0 lead, although Colyton got a goal back late in each half, the Otters were not to be denied a deserved place in the last eight.

Otterton are through after edging a close encounter at home to Dunkeswell Rovers thanks to a goal midway through the second half and that was also the score by which Beer Albion booked their last eight berth, winning 1-0 at Sidmouth Town.

Seaton Town’s fine cup form continued as they brushed aside their league worries with a splendid 2-0 win at higher ranked Budleigh Salterton and Axminster Town scored a goal in each half to win 2-1 at Tipton.

REPLAYS: In the two replays, Upottery were 3-0 winners over Awliscombe while Millwey Rise won 2-1 at Exmouth Rovers to seal the final quarter-final berth.

KO Cup Round Two scores:

Awliscombe 1, Upottery 1; Millwey Rise 1, Exmouth overs 1; Otterton 1, Dunkeswell Rovers 0; Ottery St Mary 4, Colyton 2; Tipton 1, Axminster Town 2; Budleigh Salterton 0, Seaton Town 2; Lympstone 0, Exmouth Town 4; Sidmouth Town 0, Beer Albion 1

Replays: Upottery 3, Awliscombe 1; Exmouth Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 2

The KO Cup quarter final draw:

Exmouth Town v Beer Albion

Seaton Town v Axminster Town

Millwey Rise v Upottery

Otterton v Ottery St Mary

Ties to be played on Friday, May 1