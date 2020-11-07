Ottery Seal Late Win at Roselands

Ottery St Mary had to wait until the final 30 seconds of the game to seal their 10th win of the season and sign off for lockdown with three excellent points at Roselands in Torbay.

The Otters controlled the first half and deservedly took the lead in the first 10 minutes when a superb Danny Pym delivery was met by the head of Man of the Match Jordan Burrows, powering a fine finish into the top corner.

Ottery continued to dominate but were guilty of wasting clear cut chances with Matt Webb and Luka Nickles both unable to convert from one-on-one situations with the home goalkeeper. Defensively, Ottery were in frugal mood, denying their hosts a shot on target in the first half, but Roselands started the second period much brighter and were rewarded when Saul Vanez took his chance in the 50th minute following a good cutback.

Ottery introduced Liam Carey and Connor Swingler to add some creative spark but were constantly shut out by the impressive Roselands ‘keeper and centre-back Tom Dunlop.

Player-Manager Billy Rouse was introduced for the final 10 minutes and he was immediately involved committing a foul on Dunlop, who reacted by swinging a punch at Rouse which sparked a melee in the centre circle. The referee brandished a yellow to Rouse and a red to Dunlop.

Ottery sought to take swift advantage of the numerical boost, as Pete Grover flashed a header wide before Matt Webb was foiled by the impressive glovesman. In the final minute, Burrows burst from left back before unleashing Webb down the left-hand side, skipped two challenges before pulling the ball back to Grover on the edge of the six-yard box and he made no mistake, sparking wild celebrations from the Otters.

It wasn’t vintage Ottery but a performance that showed character, grit and determination to come home with maximum points. At times you’ve got to win ugly and do anything you can to get those points and a perfect way to enter the enforced break from football.

When the Otters do return to action, it will be a case of consolidating their lead at the top of the Devon Football League.