Otters set to enjoy home comforts for the first time in 11 long weeks

Ottery St Mary manager Dave Fairweather has more reason than most to hope the weather allows his side to play tomorrow (Saturday).

That's because his team are all set to play their first home game for no fewer than 11 weeks!

The last time that the Otters played before the Washbrook Meadow faithful was back on September 7 when they defeated PAFC FITC 2-0.

Since then it's been a case of away days only as Ottery have played just five away games in the past 10 weeks, losing them all, conceding 20 goals in the process.

However, always one to look on the bright side, the Ottery boss says: "To put a positive spin on the recent lack of activity (Ottery have not played any competitive football since the November 2 3-0 defeat at Roselands) we have been able to train and this week's midweek session drew 30 plus and that's so encouraging."

He continued: "What's more, we have been able to use the time away from competitive action to formulate a plan going forward as one squad and, if we can also manage to get the couple of additional players I'd like to bring in, I see no reason why we can't really start to get up a head of steam."

For tomorrow's meeting with a Plymstock United that will start the day sitting six places and 10 points better off than the Otters, the home side will be at 'usual strength' with the only missing player being Dan Jewell.

Fairweather says: "Dan [Jewell] is always a big miss when he is away, but it is what it is and, as I always champion the fact that if one player is unavailable for whatever reason then his absence offers a great chance to another to make his mark."

The Ottery boss added: "With a decent forecast - for once - it looks highly likely we will finally get to play a home game!"

Kick-off tomorrow is 3pm. Also in action tomorrow are the Ottery Development XI who travel to meet Exmouth Town thirds in a Macron League Division Eight game that is being played on the pitches by the Archery Club on Withycombe Common (2.15pm).

There's Sunday action for the Ottery ladies who entertain Plymouth University with that Devon Women's League match at Washbrook Meadow kicking off at 2pm.

After tomorrow's action, the Otters have three more games through until the end of the year. They go to Plympton Athletic next Saturday (December 7) before back-to-back pre Christmas home meetings with Roselands, on December 14, and Kingsteignton Athletic on December 21. The next action after that will be the January 4 trip to Waldon Athletic.