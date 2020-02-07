Advanced search

Otterton net third successive victory

PUBLISHED: 08:54 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 07 February 2020

Otterton were comfortable 3-1 winners when they hosted Newton St Cyres in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two.

Ryan Wright was in particularly good goalscoring form as he twice found the back of the net while Daniel Tapp also scored.

Benjamin Taylor provided the consolation goal for Newton St Cyres. It was Otterton's fifth win from 11 matches and the third in a row for the side.

The remarkable run of form has lifted them into seventh place and they could stand to make even more ground considering they have played the joint-fewest games in the division.

Four of the top six have played at least 14 matches but are only 10 points ahead of Otterton who could overtake them should they win all of their games in hand.

The team travel to 10th placed Alphington Thirds tomorrow (Saturday) looking to extend the winning run to four games).

Alphington did win their last home game, beating Halwill 4-2, but that was only the Alphas' third win in 10 home league and cup games this season.

