Advanced search

Otterton veterans sunk at Beer

PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 22 November 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Beer Albion were 3-1 winners when they entertained Otterton in a Devon Veterans game on Sunday at Furzebrake.

Dave Somerton-Rees scored the goal that gave the Otters a 1-0 lead but the home side were level by half-time.

Two second half goals from Beer saw them take the points.

The defeat, a second in three outings for the Otterton veterans sees them sitting third in the table while Beer, who have not won all four of their games, are clear at the top.

Most Read

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Creating ‘home from home’ is aim for new Bulverton House owners

Bulverton House new owners Karen and Phillip Corrick with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Creating ‘home from home’ is aim for new Bulverton House owners

Bulverton House new owners Karen and Phillip Corrick with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town set for ‘massive game’ as they welcome Plymouth Marjons to Manstone Lane

Football on pitch

Ottery boss seeking three new players

Sidmouth ladies bank six Foxlands points after thrilling win over Honiton

Sidmouth and Devon County players before their recent meeting. Front row (left to right) Mousa Al-Kordi , Sidmouth Club president Peter Mison, captain Ken and Devon County president George Mabon, Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

SOHC men’s 1st XI suffer double disappointment with league and cup defeats

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Otterton Reserves hit Bradninch for six

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists