Otterton veterans sunk at Beer
PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 22 November 2019
Archant
Beer Albion were 3-1 winners when they entertained Otterton in a Devon Veterans game on Sunday at Furzebrake.
Dave Somerton-Rees scored the goal that gave the Otters a 1-0 lead but the home side were level by half-time.
Two second half goals from Beer saw them take the points.
The defeat, a second in three outings for the Otterton veterans sees them sitting third in the table while Beer, who have not won all four of their games, are clear at the top.