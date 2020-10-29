Advanced search

Otterton edged out in derby game at Tipton St John

PUBLISHED: 08:04 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 29 October 2020

Cameron Brown failed to score in an Otterton game for the first time this season as the Otters were beaten 3-1 at Tipton St John in a Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East game.

Lee Mitchell scored the Otterton goal as they slipped to only their second defeat of the league campaign.

Indeed, in their first six games, Otterton’s only two defeats have come against two of the three teams still to sport unbeaten records in the section.

Otterton are again in away action tomorrow (Saturday) when they visit Lyme Regis Reserves (3pm).

Meanwhile, Otterton Reserves suffered a third straight Division Three East game, losing 2-0 at home to Dawlish United.

The Otterton second string are currently second bottom of the table with only Exmouth Town, the one side they have had success against this season, below them.

Tomorrow they are again in home action when they host HT Dons (3pm).

