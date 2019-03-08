Advanced search

Otterton impress as they win cup tie against Newton St Cyres

PUBLISHED: 08:10 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 22 October 2019

Otterton in their new team kit ahead of their Devon Senior Cup win over Newton St Cyres. Picture OTTERTON FC

Otterton in their new team kit ahead of their Devon Senior Cup win over Newton St Cyres. Picture OTTERTON FC

Archant

Otterton were excellent value for a 3-0 win over Newton St Cyres that saw the Otters move into the next round of the Devon Senior Cup.

The performance and result was certainly befitting of the occasion, one in which Otterton, for the first time, wore their new kit which has been sponsored by the Kings Arms and Circle of Care.

The match had been set to be played in Mid Devon seven days before, but rain caused a postponement and so the fixture was switched, as per County FA rules, to the Stantaway home of Otterton.

In a very even first half of very few chances; Cameron Brown and Ryan Mitchell went closest to breaking the deadlock. However, the Newton glovesman was in fine form ands equal to the best that the Otters could create,

The second half saw Otterton start slowly, but they soon clicked into gear and began to play some of the best football they have played all season and it was no more than thy deserved when the impressive Cameron Brown netted from close range after an initial shot from Chris Swancott had been parried. Shortly after, Brown scored again and that was followed by a couple of outstanding saves by Otterton goalkeeper Josh McLean to deny the visitors a way back into the contest.

The tie was effectively over when, following good work in midfield from Gareth Davies, substitute Corey Miller tucked the ball home.

The clean sheet win was very much down to another terrific collective performance from the Otterton defensive unit of Ryan Neville , Achref Ghanmi, Dale Roberts and Chris Swancott .

The victory means Otterton will visit Westexe in round three with that match taking place next month.

Otterton: Josh McLean, Dale Roberts, Achref Ghanmi, Ryan Neville, Chris Swancott, Mike Simpson, Simon Tuley, Gareth Davies, Matt Lidstone, Ryan Mitchell, Cameron Brown: Subs (all used) Corey Miller, Adam Rolls, Liam Gallagher.

Otterton Reserves went down 8-2 at Offwell Rangers where the two consolation goals were scored by Josh Fuller and Dan Tapp.

This coming Saturday (October 26), Otterton first team travel to Sandford and the second team entertain Winchester.

Most Read

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Most Read

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otterton impress as they win cup tie against Newton St Cyres

Otterton in their new team kit ahead of their Devon Senior Cup win over Newton St Cyres. Picture OTTERTON FC

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Artist demonstrates pastel techniques at Otter Vale Art Society

Artist Colin Allbrook with his picture of the inside of a barn. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society

Children’s activities at Sidmouth Library

Planting seeds outside Sidmouth Library. Picture: Sidmouth Library

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists