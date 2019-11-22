Advanced search

Otterton Reserves hit Bradninch for six

PUBLISHED: 09:58 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 22 November 2019

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Otterton Reserves claimed only a second win of the Macron Devon & Exeter league Division Six campaign as they beat Bradninch 6-1 at Stantaway.

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Joe Poulton (2), Dale Evans (2), Joe Craven and Tom Green scored the goals that saw the Otters to a comfortable win.

The Evans brace takes him to eight in seven outings this season while Otterton Reserves, in winning back-to-back games, have scored 16 times.

This Saturday (November 23), Otterton Reserves are without a game; they return to action the following Saturday when they travel to Cullompton Rangers.

Otterton 1st team had their Devon Senior Cup tie at Tiverton-based Westexe Park Rangers rained off last Saturday and they will try again this weekend at Stantaway with the game set to start at 2.15pm.

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Saturday is the first of a run of four successive home matches for Otterton 1st team.

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEYAction from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Creating ‘home from home’ is aim for new Bulverton House owners

Bulverton House new owners Karen and Phillip Corrick with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Creating ‘home from home’ is aim for new Bulverton House owners

Bulverton House new owners Karen and Phillip Corrick with their son Cameron. Ref shs 47 19TI 4808. Picture: Terry Ife

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town set for ‘massive game’ as they welcome Plymouth Marjons to Manstone Lane

Football on pitch

Ottery boss seeking three new players

Sidmouth ladies bank six Foxlands points after thrilling win over Honiton

Sidmouth and Devon County players before their recent meeting. Front row (left to right) Mousa Al-Kordi , Sidmouth Club president Peter Mison, captain Ken and Devon County president George Mabon, Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

SOHC men’s 1st XI suffer double disappointment with league and cup defeats

SOHC men in action. Picture: Andrew Coley

Otterton Reserves hit Bradninch for six

Action from the Otterton Reserves 6-1 home win over Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists