Otterton Reserves hit Bradninch for six
PUBLISHED: 09:58 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 22 November 2019
Archant
Otterton Reserves claimed only a second win of the Macron Devon & Exeter league Division Six campaign as they beat Bradninch 6-1 at Stantaway.
Joe Poulton (2), Dale Evans (2), Joe Craven and Tom Green scored the goals that saw the Otters to a comfortable win.
The Evans brace takes him to eight in seven outings this season while Otterton Reserves, in winning back-to-back games, have scored 16 times.
This Saturday (November 23), Otterton Reserves are without a game; they return to action the following Saturday when they travel to Cullompton Rangers.
Otterton 1st team had their Devon Senior Cup tie at Tiverton-based Westexe Park Rangers rained off last Saturday and they will try again this weekend at Stantaway with the game set to start at 2.15pm.
Saturday is the first of a run of four successive home matches for Otterton 1st team.