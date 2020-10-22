Advanced search

Otterton’s Cameron Brown continues fine scoring form

PUBLISHED: 07:47 22 October 2020

Otterton’s Cameron Brown has scored in every game he has played for the side so far this season.

Brown scored both goals in the 2-1 win at East Budleigh last Saturday and that takes him to five goals in four starts so far this term.

Otterton travel tomorrow (Saturday) to take on a Tipton St John side that are one of three in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East to remain unbeaten so far this season.

The other two teams yet to be beaten this season in the league are the two that currently sit above Otterton in the table, leaders Exmouth Rovers, who they drew with 3-3 on October 3 and Beer Albion, the only side to defeat Otterton so far this term, when they won the meeting a fortnight ago at Furzebrake by the odd goal in three.

Otterton Reserves were beaten 2-0 at Seaton Town Reserves last week and tomorrow they are in home action when they entertain Dawlish United (3pm).

