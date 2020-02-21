Otterton seeking double delight at Uplowman Athletic

Otterton will be wary of any thoughts of revenge when they square off against Uplowman Athletic in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two tomorrow.

The two met on Janaury 25 and Otterton came away 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Cameron Brown, Ryan Wright and Daniel Tapp.

As the fixture swaps and Otterton play host, Uplowman Athletic will be full of confidence following a 5-0 win against Honiton Seconds in their last game.

Otterton are also in good form having won four of their last four including a 6-5 victory against Heavitree United Seconds. Saturday's pair are separated by four points in the table having both played 12 games so far this campaign. That tally is the joint-lowest of any side in the league.

After the Uplowman game, Otterton travel to Heavitree United Seconds before a run of three home games as they enter the final stage of the season.

Otterton v Uplowman Athletic kicks off at 3pm on February 22.