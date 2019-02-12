Advanced search

Otterton suffer another defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:20 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 22 February 2019

Otterton are in Stantaway action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Newton St Cyres, who beat them 3-0 when they met in Mid Devon last weekend.

Last Saturday’s defeat was a fifth reversal in seven outings for Otterton, who will have just seven games left in their Macron League Division Three campaign after the home game with Newton St Cyres.

Otterton have so far banked 25 points from their 18 matches and so are in no danger of finishing in the bottom three.

This season, to date, Otterton have played 22 league and cup ties, winning 10 and losing 11 with one game being drawn. They need two more goals to chalk up 50 in their season.

