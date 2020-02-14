'Champagne super-sub' nets winner as Otterton see off Alphas

Liam Gallagher was the hero for Otterton when he scored with his first touch after coming on as substitute in their 3-2 win away at Alphington Thirds in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two.

In the end-to-end game, Michael Simpson and Dan Tapp also both scored for Otterton to counter goals from Alphington's Leyton Cooper and Thomas Fleming.Gareth Davies was given the man of the match award.

The win is Otterton's fourth on the bounce and has seen them rise to sixth in the table. Before this run, the team had won just two games all season.

They are still a fair way off top spot, which is currently occupied by Elmore Seconds on 39 points, 18 more than Otterton's 21. However, they have played fewer games than the teams immediately above them and could rise to second if they were to win all of those matches. This weekend, they have a stern test as they take on fourth-placed University of Exeter Fourths. The students have hit six in their last two games and are unbeaten in eight matches.