Advanced search

'Champagne super-sub' nets winner as Otterton see off Alphas

PUBLISHED: 08:29 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:29 14 February 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Liam Gallagher was the hero for Otterton when he scored with his first touch after coming on as substitute in their 3-2 win away at Alphington Thirds in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two.

In the end-to-end game, Michael Simpson and Dan Tapp also both scored for Otterton to counter goals from Alphington's Leyton Cooper and Thomas Fleming.Gareth Davies was given the man of the match award.

The win is Otterton's fourth on the bounce and has seen them rise to sixth in the table. Before this run, the team had won just two games all season.

They are still a fair way off top spot, which is currently occupied by Elmore Seconds on 39 points, 18 more than Otterton's 21. However, they have played fewer games than the teams immediately above them and could rise to second if they were to win all of those matches. This weekend, they have a stern test as they take on fourth-placed University of Exeter Fourths. The students have hit six in their last two games and are unbeaten in eight matches.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

FOR SALE: Italian diner La Rosetta put on the market a month after redevelopment plans were refused

La Rosetta in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Stonesmith

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary manager talks about the 3-3 draw with Kingsteignton

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7503. Picture: Terry Ife

Otters impress in six goal thriller with title-chasing Kingsteignton

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7528. Picture: Terry Ife

Rogers heads late equaliser as Sidmouth Raiders U16s drw with Cranbrook

Otterettes just want the rain to stop so they can get back to Devon League action

‘Champagne super-sub’ nets winner as Otterton see off Alphas

Football on pitch
Drive 24