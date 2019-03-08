Ottery all set for next 'big test' a Saturday home meeting with Tavistock

Ottery St Mary banked their first points of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West as they shared four goals with Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves in a Monday afternoon Washbrook Meadow meeting.

The Otters, beaten 4-1 at high-flying Kingsteignton Athletic on Saturday, were back in action just over 48 hours later and secured their first point thanks to a last-minute goal from Chris Ambrose.

The point was no more than the Otters deserved and boss Dave Fairweather said: "It was a funny old game in as much as I suspect their manager felt, like me, post match, that his team had done enough to win it. In our case we started so well and had we been three up I don't think anyone would have been surprised. Then they hit back and had the better of the second third of the contest before we got our act together and finished strongly, deservedly netting a late second to bag a share of the spoils."

The Ottery boss continued: "It was certainly a tough weekend with the game at Kingsteignton followed swiftly by a Monday afternoon contest, but the lads applied themselves in both matches. I was so proud of them at Kingsteignton where, in searing heat and with a bare 12 - one of whom was carrying an injury - we battled so well and gave a good account of ourselves against a talented and established side at this level."

Tom Prout, who was the 12th man for the Saturday game, came off the bench with five minutes to go and scored the Otters' goal only for the home side to net a fourth just before the whistle.

On Monday, Curtis Winchcombe fired the Otters ahead, but Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves hit back with two early second half goals.

The Otters fought their way back into the contest and got that late equaliser from Ambrose.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Otters are back in home action when they face another 'tough' test with the visitors to Washbrook Meadow being Tavistock Association, who are the second team of Western League side Tavistock.

Tavvy were 5-2 Wednesday night winners against PAFC FITC Plymouth Argyle, a result that saw them into third place in the early season table with maximum points and 15 goals scored in their first three outings.

Looking ahead to the game, Ottery boss Fairweather says; "It's going to be another tough game, but these are challenges we relish.

"Tomorrow's visitors, being the second team of a Western League club, will no doubt have some talented players in their side, but that's something our lads ought to relish; the opportunity to play against better players and bigger clubs while continuing our own development was one of the reasons we wanted to make this step up."

He continued: "The lads know that as long as they go out onto the Washbrook Meadow turf and give us 100 per cent and look to play the way we ask of them then, when they troop off after 90 minutes, there'll be no complaints from me."