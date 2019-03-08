Ottery boss 'delighted' with teams first pre-season outing

Ottery St Mary boss Dave Fairweather was delighted with how the two Ottery senior men's team performed in their opening pre-season games of the new campaign.

The two teams journeyed to Lyme Regis where the Ottery first team gave as good as they got against Lyme Regis 1st team.

In a close encounter throughout, the Otters were edged out 2-1 with their goal score by last years leading scorer Corey Ringer.

Once the first team game was over the Ottery Development Squad took to the pitch for a meeting with a mix of Lyme Regis 2nd and 3rd teams and this contest ended 0-0.

Ottery boss Fairweather took in both games and said: "It was so encouraging. Lyme Regis are an established Devon and Exeter league premier Division outfit and you need to remember that we were, last season, competing in the same league, but as Division Three side."

He continued: "I'd have to say that we were the better side for long periods of the match and I was delighted both with our effort and application."

As for the Development side, Fairweather said: "Equally encouraging. They played some neat football and had a lot of young players in action which augers so well for the future of our club."

The Otters had another pre-season session at their Washbrook Meadow home on Tuesday evening and had a bumper turnout with 30 players being put thorough their paces.

Fairweather says: "The pre-season sessions have been going very well and it is so good that we are getting such a positive response to the sessions. For me, the key has always been hard work on the training ground brings its real benefits on matchday for the club.

"It's on the training ground that we can work in smaller grounds on matchday situations and then take those into the games on Saturdays."

Fairweather is still keen to recruit more new players to the squad and says: "I'd particularly like to hear from young hungry and eager players who will buy into out way of doing things.

"I have heard many a negative comment about us beings et to 'out of our depth' in the new division, but I do not subscribe to that theory. Quite the opposite. Indeed, I think if we get ourselves organised and take training ground work into matchdays then we are going to surprise plenty of folk."

Anyone looking to speak with Fairweather about joining the Otters can contact him on 077917 74706.