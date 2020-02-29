Ottery boss speaks about the 5-0 loss to Watcombe Wanderers

Ottery St Mary entertain the only side to sit below them in the Scott Richards Devon League South & West table, Paignton Villa, tomorrow (Saturday), with the Washbrook Meadow kick-off being 3pm.

The game offers the Otters the opportunity to 'bury' the memory of last Saturday's 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Watcombe Wanderers.

Otters' boss Mikey Ringer pulled no punches when he spoke of last Saturday's game.

He said: "As a football manager I do take things very personally, but I must also say, the buck stops with me and I do take full responsibility for what I shall describe as last Saturday's 'disaster' of a game!"

He continued: "There were mitigating circumstances. None more so than the fact that we had not trained well in the midweek before the match and we have not had continuity of matches of late.

"That said, we started well and we had them on the back foot, but we were let down by out finishing. The tide turned when they [Watcombe] were awarded a penalty that was certainly of the 'softer' kind. That was netted and they doubled their lead with a free-kick that took a wicked deflection. Then we conceded a second penalty and again it was a 'strange' decision, to go three down. Adding to our woes was the loss of influential captain Curt Winchombe to injury and then Jack Hobday was despatched to the sin bin, leaving me to think it was really going to be 'one of those days'. However, we changed it and a plus was getting Corey [Ringer] back on the pitch after a lengthy lay-off."

The Otters began the second half well and a couple of times had some 'near misses', but once again the finishing was not of similar quality to the approach play.

The Ottery boss added: "We were still 'in the game', even at three goals down, but then we 'gave them' a fourth with a daft error and they got a late fifth to consign us a miserable result. There are positives and the return of last season's leading scorer certainly will help our cause and, when he gets up to speed I am looking forward to seeing him link up with Connor [Swingler] and Jack [Hobday]."

He rounded things up saying: "It was not a game I shall want to remember for long, but what is very true is that we win, draw and lose, together as one and what I was impressed - and heartened - about was that we had 30 in training this midweek and the work the lads got through was superb and I sense the lads are keen to 'get back on the horse' so to speak and show they are not as bad as their last result suggests."