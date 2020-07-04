Advanced search

Ottery boss speaks about the new backroom appointments at Washbrook Meadow

PUBLISHED: 06:57 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:57 04 July 2020

Ottery St Mary boss Billy Rouse has spoken of his delight at the latest appointments to his backroom staff at Washbrook Meadow.

The Otters have announced that former Cheltenham Town, Stoke City and Exeter City player Stu Fraser has joined the club as first team coach and also goalkeeping coach while Ashley Smith has joined the Otters to run the club’s new second team that will be playing in the Macron Devon & Exeter League next season.

Rouse said: “I am delighted to welcome the pair of them.

“Smudger [Ashley Smith] is a keen coach, but, and perhaps more significantly, he knows what is like to be a squad player and that’s fundamental to what we are putting in place at Ottery.

“Ashley has played for me for three to four years and, during that time, was very much a big part of a 22-man squad so understands exactly what it means to be a squad player.

“He’s already made an impression and his appointment has gone down well with the former Cronies players.

“He’ll be striving for success and I’m sure he’ll get it!”

The Ottery boss continued: “Frase [Stuart Fraser] has always worked closely with me in my coaching, but wanted a more hands on role this year and I’m delighted to have him with me at Ottery.

“His CV speaks for itself but he has an aura with the players which is only going to help them develop.

“It’s also great for the goalkeepers at the club to have someone on board especially for them.

“If I know Frase I know that the training will be intense!”

