Advanced search

Ottery chairman announces charities the club will support in the 201/21 season

PUBLISHED: 14:26 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 03 May 2020

Ottery away at Otterton. Ref shsp 07-18TI 7579. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery away at Otterton. Ref shsp 07-18TI 7579. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Here’s the latest from Ottery St Mary Football Club chairman Mikey Ringer.

He writes: As a club we do not have admission charges on our gate. However, what we do have, are a number of Club Charities that we support and so folk attending games are asked to donate what they can afford either on the gate or in the clubhouse.

Over the course of the past season Hospiscare, a charity that is close to the hearts of many people connected to the club, have been one such charity. We also hold a monthly bingo fund raiser for them. Of course, the current Coronavirus pandemic and ‘Lockdown’ has ended this season and so ended our fund raising.

That means the time has come for a counting up of funds accumulated and we raised £737 on the gate and £3,468 on the bingo.

Looking ahead to when can return to a normal life as a football, next season, Hospiscare will continue as the club’s principal charity and we are going to be having the charity on the playing kits of all our teams from youth all the way to the senior teams.

There will also be a change to the ladies’ team and their chosen charity for next season and the Otterettes will now be supporting Little Princess Trust. This is a charity that provides real hair wigs to children suffering from hair loss and the charity also funds vital research into childhood cancers.

I cannot stress the importance of supporting charities in the todays society and it’s something we feel so strongly about within the club.

On another note, and one I find very annoying having to raise ‘again’ and that is that over the course of the past week the club changing rooms were broken into. Thankfully the perpetrators were caught by the police and dealt with by the full force of the law. Look, it’s not rocket science! Individuals breaking into our property are breaking the Covid-19 restrictions and the more folk that do that, the longer we are going to be denied our ‘return to normal life’. We are all missing our football terribly, but all connected with the club realise that we must adhere to what is expected us of us during the Lockdown. The police are now ramping up their patrols of our grounds and are also issuing fines while we, as a club, will certainly peruse folk who trespass. It’s not something we are happy having to do, but we all want to stay safe and healthy and get back playing football. Yes, we are all ‘climbing the walls’ in our respective home – but needs must. Stay safe everyone and let’s hope we are all back together in a football environment before too long!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Fire breaks out and destroys Branscombe barn

Fire engine.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Fire breaks out and destroys Branscombe barn

Fire engine.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery chairman announces charities the club will support in the 201/21 season

Ottery away at Otterton. Ref shsp 07-18TI 7579. Picture: Terry Ife

Pandemic puts things in perspective for Olympian Jo Pavey

Great Britain's Jo Pavey and Jessica Andrews ahead of the women's 10,000m final at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plans submitted for nine Sidbury holiday lodges

The Hare and Hounds. Ref ehr 40 17TI 1916. Picture: Terry Ife

VE Day 1945: photos and memories from our readers

A street party in Budleigh Salterton.
Drive 24