Ottery chairman looks ahead to a time when we are free of the lockdown restrictions

PUBLISHED: 11:03 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 17 April 2020

Ottery 2nds at home to Bow 2nds. Ref shsp 50 19TI 6006. Picture: Terry Ife

Here’s our latest in the regular columns from Ottery chairman Mikey Ringer…

The life line of any social/football club these days is events, long gone are the days where a club would be rammed to the rafters every night.

Modern day society does not lend itself to that type of customer anymore, we all lead busy lives and endure long working days, which means it’s even more important to keep a place like the club active with events and bookings for private parties. At Ottery St Mary, we have had, in the past, all sorts of events from comedy nights to quizzes; bands to skittles evenings and much more.

Of course, the organisation of all these events given that we are a voluntary organisation, comes from what is a small but totally dedicated set of people.

We are blessed at Washbrook Meadow with just such a band of dedicated volunteers that work collectively to ensure we always put on a good show.

I know that everyone who has enjoyed a private party at our club has always spoken so highly of the support we have provided in terms of the setting up and delivering of parties - Sarah Hatswell, Lauren West, and Kaylie Doswell, are the three ladies who look after this side of things and ‘top people’ they certainly are - anyone wanting to know more about this side of the club can contact them by email at events@otterystmaryafc.co.uk.

I would urge anyone out there looking for somewhere to book for a party and indeed to learn more about what we have to offer to get in touch with the ladies.

Indeed, having head what the afore mentioned trio of ladies have planned for when we get clear of this current Coronavirus pandemic to get in touch, I can say with absolute confidence that they have taken things to the next level in terms of entertainment.

Indeed, if you’re into rocking all night to the sound of mad men running around in skirts to enjoying a female-only night with your friends, discovering who will be crowned ‘Brain of Ottery’, then do keep an eye on our clubs Facebook page.

When we do exit this current state of affairs and way of life it’s going to be a crucial time for a business such as ours not just to get the finances back moving but to get everyone enjoying a good social life once more. Yes, happier and healthier times will return as we, at Ottery St Mary, intend to be at the forefront of the effort to regenerate things once we get given the green light to ‘get on with life’!

