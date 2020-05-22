Ottery chairman speaks about some great work fund-raising for the club’s defibrillator machines

Here’s our weekly chat with Ottery St Mary Football Club chairman Mikey Ringer.

First up, the Ottery chief gave an update on work at the club’s Washbrook Meadow home.

He said: “Works are continuing at the grounds with the dry storage going up and that particular project should be completed within the next few weeks. Inside the clubhouse we have a new TV screen and sound system going in which will then give us six plus screens and we plan to have the lounge bar back open in time for the new season.”

He then turned his attention to the fund raising to help fund the replacement pads that are required every two years for the club’s defibrillator machine.

He said: “Our ladies have been in to sort through all the toys we had, and the monies raised from selling them on, will go towards the funding we need to purchase replacement pads to go with the defibrillator. These need replacing every two years and you have to have extra pack therefore in a two-year cycle we need to replace four sets – two for adults and two for youngsters - and it means that come the start of the season this will all have bene sorted and, for that, we must thank Char Calcraft and Georgia Chapman, who have been the primary organisers of this particular effort.”

On the club’s pitches, the Ottery chairman said: “I am afraid I may soon have to begin some form of rain dance ritual! That’s because, while the playing surfaces are looking a picture having been drilled, harrowed and seeded, the heavens opening above them – albeit for a short spell - would be so beneficial.”

Continuing on the pitch theme, he added: “With our youth section continuing to grow – as are our adult teams, we are needing to look at getting additional pitches. We do have a long-term solution to this problem, but, in the meantime, we are looking at other options for additional playing space and I’d like to think we can make an announcement on that matter I the very near future.”