Ottery chairman speaks of his pride in the work that’s been done on the Washbrook Meadow pitches

The football pitches at Washbrook Meadow are in as good a condition as they have been for some time.

That’s a fact not lost on club chairman Mikey Ringer who is so pleased with how much the hard work over the past few months on the pitches, has paid off.

The Ottery chairman says: “We left the top pitch alone and put plenty of industry into making sure that the main pitch, the lane pitch and the front pitch all got the serious TLC that they needed.

“We were helped by the grant we got from the Football Foundation and other footballing bodies and there’s no doubt it’s all helped.”

The Ottery chairman also has high praise for a number of individuals who have clearly been the ‘driving force’ behind the project that has left the pitches looking so good.

He said: “Andrew Braddick, David Goldthorpe and Simon Harris, to name three, have been instrumental in making sure things have not only been done, but done to a high standard.

“There work really is appreciated and their collective efforts will now mean that our playing surfaces have a much better chance of seeing us through what is sure to be a condensed and busy campaign with so many teams playing at various levels and in all manner of age groups, on our surfaces.”