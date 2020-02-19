Ottery development face tough test

It is third meets fourth as the Ottery St Mary Development squad travel to Kenn Valley United in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Eight on Saturday.

The teams are separated by just one point but the Otters have played three games fewer than their third-placed counterparts.

First team manager Mikey Ringer was full of praise for the development coaching staff and talked about the pathway between the two squads.

He said: "The development squad is just that, a development squad with the added spice of experienced older players.

"They have achieved so much in providing the first team with their current players.

"Four of the current first team starting 11 have spent the first half of the season coming through with the development team.

"Its credit to Mat Daly, Billy Dainton and Dave Weeks in what they have achieved with the development team so far."

Kenn Valley United versus Ottery St Mary Development Squad kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, February 22.