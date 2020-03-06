Ottery football teams set for a busy couple eof months

Action from Ottery St Mary's 5-0 loss against Watcombe Wanderers. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

After yet another washout with Ottery's two senior teams and the ladies all out of action, there was more fixture juggling to be done for the club's teams who are all facing busy schedules over the closing couple of months of the season.

Club chairman, Mikey Ringer, who is also the manager of both the Ottery men's first team and the Ottery ladies says: ""It shows how soggy this season has been when you think that here we are now into March and two of our club teams, the ladies and the Under-18s have both played more cup games than league games!"

"Clubs like ours now face a huge demand on our playing surfaces as we have the men's senior team, the Development XI, the ladies and the Under-18s all with lots of games to be played and so, from now on through to the end of season, barring any more significant rain fall, we are going to be busy, busy, busy!"

He continued: "I do feel for the Under-18s and their lack of games. They have been forced to switch what would have been a home game this weekend to the opposition's ground as the more senior teams take priority on our pitch.

"I train the ladies on a Thursday night and the U18s train next to us and I do enjoy the tight free-flowing football that is being coached into them."

He continued on the theme of the Under-18s, "They may not be the super age group team that other clubs in their division seem to have put together, but what they certainly are, is a key component of our club mentality and ethos going forward with the concept being for us to develop these youngsters and bring them through to our first team."

Last, but certainly not least, Mikey Ringer donned his Ottery Football Club chairman's add to say: "With so many games coming up - we have floodlit action next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - we really do need additional volunteers to offer help with all these coming home games, doing tasks such as serving teas and coffees, to helping in all sorts of areas and, if anyone can help, I'd ask that they get along to a coming game and come and find me and I'll happily get them involved."