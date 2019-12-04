Advanced search

Ottery glovesman Ayden Reid stars as his team net draw in floodlit Budleigh game

PUBLISHED: 11:51 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 04 December 2019

Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-15 goalkeeper Ayden Reid was the undoubted star of the show as his side banked a richly deserved point from a 0-0 draw with hosts Budleigh Salterton, writes SpursTom.

This game had originally been played in nearly November but, with Budleigh leading 2-0, the game had been abandoned due to worsening weather conditions.

In the re-arranged game, played under the Greenway Lane, Budleigh floodlights, young Reid was in stunning form as time and time again he denied the home side,

The early session after the interval saw a contest between two determined sides wanting to score with both keepers being tested.

As the contest progressed it was Budleigh finding the gaps in the Otters defence, but then they would hit a brick wall in the shape of goalkeeper Ayden Reid!

It really was uncanny as the young glovesman time after time managed to find the positions to be in to deal with all the Robins threw at him, whether it was dashing out to repel a one-on-one, flinging himself from side-to-side or conceding corners, his attitude was one of 'they shall not score' and rarely has a goalkeeper been as deserving of a clean sheet than the Ottery youngster!

His team continued to carry a threat at the opposite end of the Greenway Lane pitch, but neither goal was breached as the game ended as it had started.

At the final whistle the whole Ottery squad and management team rushed on to congratulate young Reid and how he deserved it.

Match referee, Colin Thomas, thanked both teams for a good contest, and singled out the Ottery glovesman for top marks.

Teams: Budleigh Salterton: Tom Del Piccola, Stevens, Toms, Beer, Bryant, Rowsell, Haque, Precious, Gosling, Waiton, Howarth, Winter, Wright, Howard, Bassett and Watts.

Ottery St Mary: Ayden Reid, Jackson, Hobday, Harris, A. Glanville, O. Glanville, Rowson, Bentley, Dixon, Clapham, Hind, Rosewarne, Simpson and Scott.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery glovesman Ayden Reid stars as his team net draw in floodlit Budleigh game

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s Christmas season officially launched with late night shopping event

Ottery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Donated Christmas tree takes pride of place in Ottery

Pixie Day has organised Ottery's christmas tree this year and has been donated by Otter Nurseries Garden Centre. Ref sho 48 19TI 5346. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists