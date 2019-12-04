Ottery glovesman Ayden Reid stars as his team net draw in floodlit Budleigh game

Ottery St Mary Under-15 goalkeeper Ayden Reid was the undoubted star of the show as his side banked a richly deserved point from a 0-0 draw with hosts Budleigh Salterton, writes SpursTom.

This game had originally been played in nearly November but, with Budleigh leading 2-0, the game had been abandoned due to worsening weather conditions.

In the re-arranged game, played under the Greenway Lane, Budleigh floodlights, young Reid was in stunning form as time and time again he denied the home side,

The early session after the interval saw a contest between two determined sides wanting to score with both keepers being tested.

As the contest progressed it was Budleigh finding the gaps in the Otters defence, but then they would hit a brick wall in the shape of goalkeeper Ayden Reid!

It really was uncanny as the young glovesman time after time managed to find the positions to be in to deal with all the Robins threw at him, whether it was dashing out to repel a one-on-one, flinging himself from side-to-side or conceding corners, his attitude was one of 'they shall not score' and rarely has a goalkeeper been as deserving of a clean sheet than the Ottery youngster!

His team continued to carry a threat at the opposite end of the Greenway Lane pitch, but neither goal was breached as the game ended as it had started.

At the final whistle the whole Ottery squad and management team rushed on to congratulate young Reid and how he deserved it.

Match referee, Colin Thomas, thanked both teams for a good contest, and singled out the Ottery glovesman for top marks.

Teams: Budleigh Salterton: Tom Del Piccola, Stevens, Toms, Beer, Bryant, Rowsell, Haque, Precious, Gosling, Waiton, Howarth, Winter, Wright, Howard, Bassett and Watts.

Ottery St Mary: Ayden Reid, Jackson, Hobday, Harris, A. Glanville, O. Glanville, Rowson, Bentley, Dixon, Clapham, Hind, Rosewarne, Simpson and Scott.