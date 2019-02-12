Ottery have a ‘very good day’ at the office as they win and title rivals lose

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000948. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary duly chalked up a 15th win from 19 Macron League Division Three games as they defeated Tedburn St Mary 4-0 at Washbrook Meadow.

Two goals from Tristan Courtney and singles from Corey Ringer

Jordan Wilkinson saw the Otters to their first clean sheet success since a 15-0 January 19 win over Axmouth United.

The four goals scored also take Ottery to 88 goals from their 19 league games so far this season.

There was more good news for the Otters and their boss Dave Fairweather when they were told of defeats to the two teams who, before kick-off, could still have overhauled them in the table!

Exeter University 4ths went down 4-2 at home to East Budleigh while Lympstone lost 5-1 at Beer Albion Reserves.

It all means that the Otters now sit top with 45 points, six more than second placed Sandford who have played three games more. University are now seven points shy of the Otters, but do have two games in hand while Lympstone are back in seventh, but they have played five games fewer than the Otters and are now 19 points shy of the Washbrook Meadow men.

Macron League Division Three (top seven)

P W D L F A Pts

Ottery St Mary 19 15 0 4 88 30 45

Sandford 22 13 0 9 90 51 39

East Budleigh 19 13 0 6 57 42 39

University 17 12 2 3 75 25 38

Winchester 18 12 2 4 60 36 38

Newton St Cyres 19 9 3 7 50 45 30

Beer Albion 18 8 4 6 43 42 28

Lympstone 14 8 2 4 38 24 26