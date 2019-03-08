Ottery have their destiny very much in their own hands with five games to play

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe Picture: Sue McCabe

Ottery St Mary have their Macron League Division Three destiny very much in their own hands following last Saturday’s 6-2 win at Sandford.

Jordan Wilkinson (2), Connor Lovering, Aiden Davey, Max Thomas and Todd Gilronan scored the goals and the win was extra pleasing for Otters boss Dave Fairweather, who explained: “In my time as a coach here at Ottery we had never before returned from a visit to Sandford with all three points, so this win was very satisfying!”

He continued: “It’s never easy up there on a tight pitch, but we were at it from the first whistle and, even after they had pegged us back, we were two up in the second half. After scoring their second early in the second half, we were soon back on the front foot and deservedly winning the game.”

The victory means that the Otters stay top and, with five games remaining, their destiny is totally in their own hands in terms of their remaining fixtures.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Otters entertain the same Sandford side they beat last weekend and then, in their final four games, they meet title rivals Lympstone and Winchester, both home and away.

Fairweather says: “It won’t be easy and we obviously need to put a collective performance in – starting with the Sandford return – but I’d far rather have it this way, playing other teams who are fighting for the same thing as us. As to how many points we are going to need to make sure of a top three slot, I would add that I personally am targeting a title win, but getting promoted is the key thing and we will be doing all we can to make sure we do indeed achieve what we set out to do at the start of this campaign last August.”

Tomorrow’s return match with Sandford kicks off at 3pm.