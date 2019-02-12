Ottery hosting Axmouth United on Tuesday night in cup tie
PUBLISHED: 13:55 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 25 February 2019
Ottery St Mary are in Tuesday night action when they entertain Axmouth United in a Grandisson Cup tie.
Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000943. Picture: Terry Ife
Both teams play in the Macron League Division Three and have already met twice this season in league action with the Otters winning both meetings.
Ottery won the November game at Axmouth 5-1 and were emphatic winners when they sides met at Washbrook Meadow in January, winning that game 15-0!
On Saturday, Axmouth United were 1-0 home winners over basement side North Tawton while the Otters bounced back from their 3-2 defeat at Beer Albion seven days before by winning 4-3 at Budleigh Salterton Reserves.
Kick-off on Tuesday night at Washbrook Meadow is 7.30pm.