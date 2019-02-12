Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery hosting Axmouth United on Tuesday night in cup tie

PUBLISHED: 13:55 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 25 February 2019

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000892. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000892. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary are in Tuesday night action when they entertain Axmouth United in a Grandisson Cup tie.

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000943. Picture: Terry IfeOttery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000943. Picture: Terry Ife

Both teams play in the Macron League Division Three and have already met twice this season in league action with the Otters winning both meetings.

Ottery won the November game at Axmouth 5-1 and were emphatic winners when they sides met at Washbrook Meadow in January, winning that game 15-0!

On Saturday, Axmouth United were 1-0 home winners over basement side North Tawton while the Otters bounced back from their 3-2 defeat at Beer Albion seven days before by winning 4-3 at Budleigh Salterton Reserves.

Kick-off on Tuesday night at Washbrook Meadow is 7.30pm.

Most Read

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Father and son attack man with metal bar and wooden pole in Sidmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Most Read

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google

‘15 years of fun’ for Sidmouth Garden Centre manager James

Garden centre manager James Trevett claiming the customer service award at the first Sidmouth Business Awards. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 9874-03-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

MP Sir Hugo Swire becomes the new patron of The Seahorse Trust

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Father and son attack man with metal bar and wooden pole in Sidmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth classroom block plans approved

Artist impressions of the new block at Sidmouth College, Picture: Bouygues UK

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery hosting Axmouth United on Tuesday night in cup tie

Ottery 1st team away at Budleigh 2nds. Ref shsp 09 19TI 1000892. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife

Old staffie Gucci needs a home to live out rest of life in comfort

Gucci the Staffy at ARC. Ref shs 08 19TI 8914. Picture: Terry Ife

Chard RFC seeking new head coach or coaches to take the club forward

Action from the Chard win over Saltash. Picture GARY BIDE

Pavement-mounting buses pose real danger warns Ottery resident

North Street in Ottery. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists