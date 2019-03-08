Ottery ladies all set for another ‘Super Sunday’ with home game against SB Frankfort

Half-time team talk conducted by Mike Ringer, the Ottery St mary ladies team coach. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE COPYRIGHT-of-ANTHONY-ROWE-L.R.P.S-2018 ALL-RIGHTS-RESERVED

Ottery St Mary ladies are in home action on Sunday (2pm) when they entertain Signal Box Frankfort from Plymouth.

Action from the Ottery St Mary ladies win over Keyham Kolts. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE Action from the Ottery St Mary ladies win over Keyham Kolts. Picture by ANTHONY ROWE

Sunday’s opponents sit second in the Devon Women’s League table, just one place above the Otterettes who are enjoying a fabulous season.

In just their third season, the Ottery ladies spent their first year being something of the ‘whipping team’, taking some big defeats – but taking them in their stride. In year two the experience they gained in season one served them well as they began to settle into the rigours of league football and now, this year, they stand on the verge of possible promotion.

The Ottery ladies are coached by club chairman Mike Ringer, who has clearly done a superb job thus far.

He says: “Our ladies will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday following last weekend’s disappointing trip across to Axminster Town.

“Promotion remains within the teams grasp. SB [Sunday’s opponents], are a tough physical side and it will be a full footballing game in every respect, we go into the game after a week of illness and have late fitness tests on leading goal scorer Meg Williams, along with doubts over Georgia Baker, and skipper Lauren West”

He continued: “However, even if not feeling 100% it is fair to say that these girls will run through brick walls for each other and that just shows the spirit we have in the camp right now.

“There’s a real sense ‘one for all and all for one’, and that is certainly what needs to be shown on Sunday.

“This being only their third season together, the girls have already made such terrific strides. They so deserve to go on and enjoy success at the end of the campaign and I know they will give their all in what remains of the season – we have a burning desire to push for second place in the final table and push current table toppers Budleigh all the way to the finishing line.”

Look out for a special report on the rise and rise of Ottery ladies in next week’s Sidmouth Herald – out on Friday March 22.