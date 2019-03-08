Advanced search

Ottery looking to end run of away defeats at Roselands

PUBLISHED: 08:14 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 01 November 2019

Ottery St Mary are back on the road tomorrow (Saturday) with a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West game at Roselands (2.15pm).

The Otters, who were left frustrated by the rain (they were thwarted in their bid to play at home for the first time since early September when last Saturday's game against Paignton Saints was washed out) head for Torbay looking to put an end to a run of four away defeats since the opening day of the league season.

Roselands sit 10th in the table having banked 13 points from 10 games so far with four wins and a draw, together with five defeats.

They have played four home games so far.

They began their home campaign with a 2-2 draw against Plympton Athletic and have since lost 2-0 at Buckland Athletic, 5-3 at Paignton Saints and, in their most recent home game, they defeated PAFC FITC 3-1.

The Otters have won just once in the league to date this season and that was a 2-0 Washbrook Meadow success over PAFC FITC on September 7.

The Otters have lost all four of their away games to date this season, shipping at least four goals in each game!

The defeats have been; 4-2 at Totnes & Dartington, 5-1 at Newton Abbot Spurs, 4-2 at Bere Alston and 4-1 at Kingsteignton.

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Popular fireworks display cancelled for 2019

Sidbury fireworks illuminating the evening sky. Picture: HEATHER RHODES

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

