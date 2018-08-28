Ottery make it a great eight – but will the run now end as the 2014/15 one did ?

Ottery St Mary chalked up their eighth straight macron League Division Three success with a 6-1 Washbrook Meadow win over Newton St Cyres.

Simply getting the game on when all but two of the 55 scheduled matches across the Macron Devon and Exeter League and county cup competitions were called off – was a terrific thing – and much of the successful ground work was down to the extraordinary efforts of Ottery chairman Mikey Ringer.

Leading scorer Corey Ringer, son of the club chairman, was one of the goal scorers – that, his 20th of the campaign and the other Ottery goals came from, Tom Purdy (2), Curtis Winchcombe, Connor Lovering and Jordan Wilkinson.

Ottery boss Dave Fairweather said: “It was great to make it eight wins in a row. We put in another team performance in difficult conditions. It is certainly the ideal way to sign off before the Christmas break!”

The Ottery players will now be able to enjoy the festivities for they are not back in action until Saturday January 5 at East Budleigh.

In one of those amazing football ‘quirky stats’ that seem to pop up every now and again, the last time Ottery won eight successive league games the next outing was a trip to East Budleigh, where the winning run ended! Ottery had won eight straight starting with a November 29, 2014 6-0 home win over Royal oak and then gone on to beat Beer Reserves (2-0), Bradninch (6-2), Kentisbeare (452), Dunkeswell Rovers (3-0), HT Dons (6-2), Silverton (5-0) and Woodbury (2-0) before a January 24, 2015 trip to East Budleigh where the winning run ended with a 1-1 draw.

That season Ottery won the next league game before suffering their first league defeat of the campaign which was a 2-0 loss at Newton St Cyres on February 21 and the only other defeat they suffered in what was a Division Six title winning campaign, was an April 11, 2-0 loss at Alphington.

The current winning run for Ottery began with a 5-1 success at Axmouth United on September 9. That was followed by a 4-3 win at Tedburn St Mary and then a 5-1 success at home to Clyst Valley. Next were back-to-back away wins; 6-1 at Newton St Cyres and 10-0 at North Tawton before a 4-1 home win over Budleigh Salterton. The Otters when beat Otterton 2-0 at home before this latest success over Newton St Cyres.

This latest victory means that, in the eight game run, the Otters have scored an impressive 42 goals and conceded eight.

In the eight game winning run of 2014/15, that Ottery team scored 35 goals and conceded seven.

However, we must wait until the first Saturday of January to see if ‘lightning does indeed strike twice’ and East Budleigh become the side to stop the Ottery juggernaut in its tracks!