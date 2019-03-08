Ottery boss looking for his side to make amends

Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9317. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary AFC manager Dave Fairweather is hoping his side make amends when they take on Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Otters were knocked out of the McDonald's League Cup by the same opponents last weekend in a 4-0 defeat which Fairweather described as disappoiting.

He said: "We were very poor but at the same time we had an awful lot of chances which we didn't take and we got punished for it.

"Newton Abbot were the better side, but it was a game in which, if we had played anywhere near our potential, we would have won."

"We created chances and didn't take them but we didn't start off on the front foot, we weren't aggressive.

"We just didn't play our game, which is disappointing because the week before, away at Bere Alston United, we should have come away with three points because we played well but last week we weren't at it at all."

The fixtures have given Fairweather and his players a chance for instant redemption as they face the same opponent on Saturday, this time in the Devon Football League South and West division.

Fairweather said: "It's a chance to make amends for lasts week's performance.

"I think the important thing for us is to start the game on the front foot, being positive and we need to be more clinical when chances arrive."

Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds are currently bottom of the table having lost six of their seven games this campaign. Ottery are two places ahead of them in 14th, but Fairweather has warned his team to treat them with respect.

He said: "They've got a new manager and a fair amount of new players so that changes things slightly.

"We go into the game with a positive mindset and the knowledge that it's a very winnable game for us.

"Obviously, we have to treat them with respect and not underestimate them just because they're bottom of the league."

The game kicks off at 3pm in Newton Abbot.

Elsewhere, the ladies' 1st team return to league action this weekend when they travel to Signal Box Frankfort AFC on Sunday at 2pm.

The ladies currently sit in second place of the Devon Women's Football League having won their opening fixture 5-3 against Activate Ladies.

The Development Squad will be looking for their first home win of the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Eight season as they welcome Westexe Park Rangers 2nds.

The team are in eighth place in the league following their record of one win, one draw and two defeats. Their home tie gets under way at 3pm on Saturday.

Ottery St Mary U18s are also in action when they host Clyst Valley in the Devon County U18 league.That match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday at Ottery's home ground.