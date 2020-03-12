Ottery hit four in win over high-flyers Paignton Saints

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7516. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery St Mary secured their fourth win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Paignton Saints in the Devon Football League South and West Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Otters hit three first half goals via James Gosney, Corey Ringer and Connor Swingler before Ringer completed his brace in the second period.

Despite being separated by 12 places in the table with Paignton up in third, Ottery started strongly and even had the ball in the net only to be denied by the offside flag.

Minutes later and the ball was in the net again but this time it did count. Gosney rose to meet a corner before directing a powerful header into the net.

The Otters then doubled their advantage when Ringer scored via the post having been played through by Swingler.

The dominant half continued when Swingler dribbled his way through the Paignton team before beating the keeper to give Ottery a three-goal cushion.

As minutes ticked down until the half time break, Paignton, who were unbeaten in their last four prior to this match, pulled one back.

A miscommunication in the Otters defence saw the ball bounce off the shoulder of Gosney and into the back of the net.

Buoyed by their late goal, Paignton started strongly in the second period and pulled another one back.

Having seen their advantage reduced to just one, manager Mikey Ringer opted for a change of play and sent on Andrew Hawkins to firm up the midfield.

Paignton's chances of completing the comeback took a blow when one of their players saw red for a challenge on Swingler.

Despite this, they were still pushing and willing to send men forward. This opened up space in behind which Ringer capitalised.

On the break, he tricked his way round the charging keeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net for 4-2.

It was the first win under the stewardship of Ringer and he was very happy with his team's performance: 'We had chance after chance and we were making them look ordinary

'At 3-1, my half-time talk was getting through to the guys that the job is far from over and this is where the real work starts.

'This was the first win of a new era and praise must go to Albert Southwell-Brown, what a performance on his debut.

'We don't really do man of the match awards, that's for the supporters to make their own conclusions, but in my mind the players that didn't get on the pitch from the bench are the players of the day.

'The bench is the most important part of any squad, watching the game, being patient and knowing this is a squad game.'

'We noticed how many were in the stand and it was the biggest attendance so far this season and the noisiest certainly. The Meadows is becoming an intimidating place to come to.'

'This is a club and squad that want to succeed.'

Next for the Otters is a trip to PAFC FITC Plymouth Argyle Development on Saturday, March 14 at 3pm.